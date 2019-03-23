Congress looks for Dalit face to win Hajipur seat

New Delhi, Mar 23: Situated in the Vaishali district of Bihar, Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency which reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates likely to see new face from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Hajipur, where there Gandak river meets Ganga, is represented for the last 40 years by prominent Dalit face in national politics Ram Vilas Paswan. There are around 5 Lakhs Dusadh (Paswan) in the Hajipur lok sabha constituency which made Ram Vilas Paswan's victory obvious for four decades.

According to sources, Dusadh Paswan voters of Hajipur have lost faith in Ram Vilas Paswan and the Congress party which has forged 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar has strong candidate among Paswan community who can defeat Ram Vilas or his family members.

Reports are doing rounds that Ram Vilas Paswan may field his brother Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is a minister in Bihar, from Hajipur.

Vishal Sinha, LDMRC leader appointed by All India Congress Committee (AICC), says, "Since people has lost faith in Ram Vilas Paswan and NDA, they [Congre] are looking for alternatives who can cater to the needs of weaker sections of society like SC/ST and women."

"People are looking for a leader who can protect them as well as can protect in particular Indian Constitution and Reservation even in Rural Hajipur. The moods of Dalits, youth and women of Hajipur are against Ram Vilas because mass unemployment and torture faced by them as migrant labourers," said Sinha.

Asked about Modi-wave in the district, he said, "Modi does not matter at all because of Paswan regime for past 40 years and downtrodden section feels that they are cheated by both."

As a leader striving for social justice, Vishal Sinha suggests, "PREAMBLE READING-We the People of India-mandatory in schools prayers. This will create strong foundation for future generation and if anyone tries to distort or change Indian Constitution will face the wrath. I believe within a year the young generation will comprehend it."

He further said that people of Hajipur would love to see both Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi together in Hajipur. "It was long back when former PM Indira Gandhi visited Raghopur assembly segment in Hajipur lok sabha, " he added.

Stalwarts of RJD leaders such as Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav are MLAs from the district. The present BJP chief Nityanand Rai also belongs to Hajipur and was MLA of Hajipur assembly seat from 2000-2010.