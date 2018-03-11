Congress' list of candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

The Congress on Sunday released list of eight candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The Congress would be fielding Naranbhai Rathwa and Dr Amee Yajnik from Gujarat; Dhiraj Prasad Sahu from Jharkhand; Dr L Hanumathaiah, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekar from Karnataka; Rajmani Patel from Madhya Pradesh; Porika Balram Naik from Telangana and Abshishek manu Singhvi from West Bengal.

Here is the list released by the Congress:

The Congress had on Saturday decided to support the BSP candidate Bhimrao Ambedkar for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled later this month. The Congress' support comes after BSP chief Mayawati offered a quid pro quo in Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. According to the offer, her party would support the Congress candidate in Rajya Sabha election in MP if all its seven MLAs vote for the BSP's Rajya Sabha candidate in Uttar Pradesh.

The polling and counting of votes for 59 Rajya Sabha seats will take place on 23 March and the election is significant because nearly a fourth of the Upper House is going to polls and it could impact the arithmetic of the house.

At present, the BJP has 58 members in the Rajya Sabha, while the NDA as a whole has 82.

