Congress links removal of CBI Director to Rafale scam

New Delhi, Oct 24: After Union Minister Arun Jaitley's pressmeet, the Congress termed the de facto removal of CBI Director Alok Verma an attempt by the government to cover up the Rafale deal scam.

Congress Spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, " What you have seen today is the de facto removal and unconstitutional suspension of the CBI Director and we charge the ruling BJP for doing so to control the premier investigation agency. The Government is terrified of Rafale scam explosion. Today, dismantling of CBI is complete."

Also Read | CVC can investigate CBI bribery case, govt cannot interfere: Jaitley

"The Government has compromised CBI's integrity to save itself from being exposed in Rafale scam. It has violated the Supreme Courtruling: The Supreme Court order which mandates independent, completely unbiased, autonomous CBI has been nullified," Singhvi said.

He further said that an illegal, un-Constitutional move in the CBI by Modi Government has shamed India. "This direct interference in an ongoing criminal investigation, when I am prosecuting you, is a direct violation of the law of the land; the law is clear, he added.

Also Read | After being sent on leave, CBI chief Alok Verma moves SC, hearing on 26

Congress charged CVC with equal usurpation of power, misleading the nation, and being misused by the government of India as have all other institutions.