Congress likens Modi-Shah duo to Duryodhana and Shakuni, asks Rajnikanth to 'read Mahabharat again'

Chennai, Aug 13: Congress in Tamil Nadu on Monday took potshots at superstar Rajnikanth after he equated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to Lord Krishna and Arjuna and asked him to read the Mahabharat properly.

Taking a dig at Rajnikanth, Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri said he was surprised by what the veteran actor said.

"How can those who snatched away the rights of crores of people could be Krishna and Arjuna? dear Rajnikanth, please read Mahabharat again, please go through it again properly," Alagiri said.

Earlier, Film actor on Sunday lauded Shah for abrogating Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and described the Narendra Modi-Shah duo as "Krishna and Arjuna."

"My heartfelt congratulations to Amit Shah for Mission Kashmir. Hats off," he said here at the release of a book chronicling the two years of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in office.

However, "we don't know who is Krishna and who is Arjuna," added the actor, who had said he would launch his political party and contest the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The Krishna-Arjuna combination is credited with playing a key role in the Pandavas winning the Mahabharat battle against the Kauravas.

In a bold move, the Centre has last week revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and announced it would be split it into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir, with the bills in this regard being passed by the Parliament. The move has been criticised by the Congress and a few Opposition parties, but the government received the support of a few others like Mayawati's BSP and Naveen Patnaik's BJD in Parliament over it.