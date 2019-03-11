Congress likely to release second list for LS polls today

India

New Delhi, March 11: The Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) Meeting is likely to finalise the party's Lok Sabha candidates for many states.

The Congress' second list may be released after the meeting, scheduled later in the day.

The first list was released on March 7 in which the party announced 11 candidates from Uttar Pradesh and four from Gujarat.

The list included names of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi who would be contesting from their home turf Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively in Uttar Pradesh.

It is notable that only Rahul and Sonia had managed to win their seats for the party in UP that has 80 Parliamentary constituencies.

Congress' candidates for four Gujarat Lok Sabha seats also include Vadodara and Anand constituencies that are BJP strongholds.

In order to finalise the second list, the party has asked senior leaders not to leave Delhi before 7 P.M. for the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled in Gujarat on Tuesday.

The Congress Working Committee meeting, party's highest decision-making body, will be held in Ahmedabad on March 12 to mark the launch of historic Dandi March by Mahatma Gandhi from the Sabarmati Ashram here in 1930.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states will participate in the meeting, which is being held in Gujarat after a gap of 58 years.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of party's better performance in the recently held assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan where it formed the government.

Congress may give Tumkur seat to JD (S)

The Congress is going to repeat at least its 10 Members of Parliament (MPs) from Karnataka, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Veerappa Moily and K.H. Muniyappa

Karnataka that sends 28 MPs to the Lok Sabha will vote in general elections in two phases. While 14 seats will go to the polls in phase two on April 18, the rest 14 will vote in phase three on April 23.

"The party will repeat nine out of 10 MPs from Karnataka. Only Tumkur MP S.P. Muddahanumegowda may not get the ticket as the seat is likely to be given to party ally Janata Dal (Secular) as per the seat-sharing arrangements," sources tell One India.

According to the sources, the JD (S) was very much interested in Chikkballapur seat that is being represented by senior Congress leader and former Union Minister M. Veerappa Moily, but the Congress did not agree.

Congress' Central Election Committee meeting later in the evening is likely to put a stamp on these names.