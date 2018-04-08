Congress leaves final candidate list to Siddaramaiah, Parameshwar

The Congress high command has told its Karnataka state unit to finalise the list of candidates for the May 12 Karnataka assembly elections. The high command has said that it would formally approve the list of candidates after the state unit finalises it.

Both Siddaramaiah and Dr. G Parameshwar have been told to finalise the list in consultation with the AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and screening committee chairman, Madhusudhan Mistry.

The Congress had said that the final list of candidates would be declared on April 15. The high command does not want any dispute over the candidate list and hence has said that it should be finalised at the state level itself by Siddaramaiah and Parameshwar.

The Congress has received over 1,000 applications so far. All sitting MLAs and those who migrated from other parties to the Congress are likely to be given tickets. There is however some confusion over 30 sitting MLAs as an internal survey suggests that they are on a shaky wicket.

