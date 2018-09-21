Congress leadership jittery over BSP supremo joining hands with Jogi

New Delhi, Sep 21: Congress president Rahul Gandhi's decision to completely banking on Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath could prove to be very dear to the Congress as BSP supremo Mayawati has joined hands with the Ajit Jogi's party. This has caused anger among the Chhattisgarh Congress leaders with their own leaders as they wanted the alliance with the BSP to see light of the day to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Congress is so much worried with this development that this matter had become the main talking point in the screening committee meeting held at 15 Gurudwara Rakabganj Road. The meeting was chaired by Madhusudan Mistry, general secretary in charge Madhya Pradesh Deepak Bawaria, state president Kamal Nath, legislative party leader Ajay Singh, campaign committee in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia and former CM Digvijay Singh.

Also Read | Missing: Digvijaya Singh does not feature on Congress posters in MP

BSP has given a tough message to the Congress by releasing its first list of 22 candidates of Madhya Pradesh which has caused panic in the Madhya Pradesh Congress. Congress sources said that it was Kamal Nath who was solely responsible for the alliance not happening in the state because he did not allow anyone to get involved in the talks for alliance.

A senior BSP leader said that Kamal Nath was not ready to give more than 26 seats to the BSP in the state which put the alliance of the track. The party might have to pay a heavy prize for this in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh alike. He said that since the BSP has got 35 seats in Chhattisgarh from Ajit Jogi so if any proposal from the Congress comes it must be for at least 30 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | MP Congress withdraws controversial order on social media savvy ticket aspirants

A senior Congress leader in Delhi is considering the alliance between the Congress and the BSP not working out as a big loss for the Congress in the state. If the Congress misses the chances of coming back to power in the state this time, no one can say when will the Congress be able to come to power in the state. Former in-charges of the party too suggested the Congress chief to go for alliance in the state with the BSP and for that no stone should be left unturned. They even suggested giving 35-40 seats to the BSP if need be as this could only have assured Congress' victory in the state but Congress seems to have missed the chance.