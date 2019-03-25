Congress leaders meet EC over PM Modi biopic, say movie violate norms

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 25: A Congress delegation met the Election Commission of India on Monday over the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is due to be released on April 5. The Congress delegation comprised Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kapil Sibal, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

    Congress leaders to meet EC over PM Modi biopic

    Kapil Sibal, said, "We represented to the EC that there is a film being made on Narendra Modi, to be launched just a few days before election, it's purpose is political. Three producers and theactor belong to BJP, director is involved in Vibrant Gujarat. This is violative of all norms."

    Last week, the DMK has sought for a ban on the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, till the Lok Sabha election is over. P.S. Arasu Bupathi of the DMK's engineering wing, from Pollachi, has written to the Chief Election Commissioner, the Chief Electoral Officer and the State Election Commissioner seeking a ban on PM Narendra Modi, in which Vivek Oberoi stars as the ace politician.

    DMK leader's argument is that the film is party-oriented and shows Mr. Modi's political lifestyle, so it will impact the outcome of the election, reported The Hindu.

    If Congress wins Lok Sabha elections, Pakistan will celebrate Diwali: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

    Separately, a district election officer of the East Delhi Parliamentary constituency has served the show cause notice to to leading Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar, music company T-Series and film production company Legend Global Studio for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by carrying a front-page advertisement of the upcoming film PM Narendra Modi, Firstpost reported on Friday.

    The trailer of Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi biopic was released in Mumbai on Wednesday. The biopic is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit and Acharya Manish. Vivek Oberoi's father Suresh Oberoi has shared the screen for the movie.

    'PM Narendra Modi', which was scheduled to release on April 12, will now release on April 5 before the first phase of voting for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

