Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to soon lose Indian Citizenship: Subramanian Swamy

Hyderabad, Feb 20: BJP MP and former Union minister Subramanian Swamy claimed that All India Congress Committee president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lose their citizenship soon.

Addressing a gathering at the University of Hyderabad that was organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Swamy said, "The file is on the Home Minister Amit Shah's table and soon they will lose their citizenship."

Quoting the Indian Constitution, Swamy said that people taking the citizenship of another country while being an Indian citizen will automatically lose their Indian citizenship.

The BJP MP further claimed that Rahul Gandhi had opted for British citizenship to start a business in England.

However, Gandhi can apply for an Indian citizenship as his father (Rajiv Gandhi) was an Indian. But, the Congress leader cannot apply using his mother, Sonia Gandhi's credentials who he claimed was not an Indian national.

Speaking on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Swamy said that the CAA was not understood properly and the people who are opposing it had not read the Act itself.

Indian Muslims are no way affected with this Act and it was ridiculous to argue that Muslims coming from Pakistan and Bangladesh should be considered for citizenship.

Swamy also said that minorities who are living in Pakistan and Bangladesh have nowhere to go to escape religious persecution and India is their only alternative. If they are being given citizenship why should anyone have problems, he asked.