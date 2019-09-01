  • search
    Congress leaders should be 'ashamed' of Rahul's comments on Kashmir: Amit Shah

    By Simran Kashyap
    Silvassa, Sep 1: Attacking the Congress, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that it should be "ashamed" that its leader Rahul Gandhi's statement was used by Pakistan in its petition to the UN on Kashmir.

    At a public meeting, Shah, also the BJP president, said people have supported the Narendra Modi government's move to nullify Article 370 but some, he added in a swipe at Gandhi, are still opposing it.

    Home Minister Amit Shah

    "The Congress opposed the move to remove Article 370. Whatever statements Rahul Gandhi make are lauded in Pakistan. Pakistan has included his comments in its plea. Congress leaders should be ashamed that these statements are being used against India," he said.

    J&K Governor takes jibe at Rahul, says he acting like 'political juvenile'

    Gandhi had in a statement spoken about reports of violence and "people dying" in Kashmir following the removal of provisions of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status, and Pakistan had mentioned it in its petition against India.

    Shah said the revocation of the special status has paved the way for development in Jammu and Kashmir and it will be a "final nail in the coffin of terrorism". It has fully integrated Jammu and Kashmir with India, he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 1, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
