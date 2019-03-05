Congress leaders competing to lower morale of the security forces: Ravi Shankar Prasad

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 05: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday accused the Congress party of lowering the morale of the security forces.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Prasad criticised Congress leader Digvijay Singh for calling the terror attack on CRPF jawans an accident."

"Has Digvijaya Singh reduced himself to such a low level that he will call the most heinous terrorist attack on 45 CRPF jawans as an accident? This is their thinking," said Prasad.

The Union minister alleged that Digvijaya Singh, Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram, who targeted the government over IAF strike on Monday, were issuing statements "as part of a design" that has "approval of Congress president Rahul Gandhi".

Also Read Digvijaya Singh faces backlash for terming Pulwama terror attack an accident

"Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi must answer...These three senior leaders (Kapil Sibal, Digvijaya Singh and P Chidambaram) who are repeat offenders are not saying in isolation. It is part of a great design with the blessings of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi," said Prasad."Kapil Sibal should learn to read national newspapers instead of only reading international newspapers," said the law minister said.