  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening brief:
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress leaders competing to lower morale of the security forces: Ravi Shankar Prasad

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 05: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday accused the Congress party of lowering the morale of the security forces.

    Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Prasad criticised Congress leader Digvijay Singh for calling the terror attack on CRPF jawans an accident."

    Ravi Shankar Prasad

    "Has Digvijaya Singh reduced himself to such a low level that he will call the most heinous terrorist attack on 45 CRPF jawans as an accident? This is their thinking," said Prasad.

    The Union minister alleged that Digvijaya Singh, Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram, who targeted the government over IAF strike on Monday, were issuing statements "as part of a design" that has "approval of Congress president Rahul Gandhi".

    Also Read Digvijaya Singh faces backlash for terming Pulwama terror attack an accident

    "Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi must answer...These three senior leaders (Kapil Sibal, Digvijaya Singh and P Chidambaram) who are repeat offenders are not saying in isolation. It is part of a great design with the blessings of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi," said Prasad."Kapil Sibal should learn to read national newspapers instead of only reading international newspapers," said the law minister said.

    More ravi shankar prasad NewsView All

    Read more about:

    ravi shankar prasad congress bjp

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 15:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue