Congress leaders back Chidambaram, slam CBI, ED for 'extremely unfair' action

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 21: As former Union Minister P Chidambaram appeared to face arrest in a corruption investigation, Congress leaders have come in support of the senior Congress leader, slamming CBI, ED for 'extremely unfair' action. He has not been seen amid visits to his home in Delhi by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

Justice Gaur who rejected Chidambaram's plea had also trashed challenge to summons by Sonia Gandhi

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi expressed support for him in a series of tweets.

An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, @PChidambaram_IN ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government,

1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 21, 2019

"An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, @PChidambaram_IN ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

"We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are," posted the Congress general secretary on Chidambaram, who has been Finance Minister and Home Minister in Congress governments.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "India witnesses worst kind of virulent vendetta by Modi Government as the BJP runs a police state. Judge reserves judgement for 7 months and delivers it 72 hours before retirement, CBI/ED are sent to raid as a respected former FM is hounded. Banana Republic?"

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also seconded party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's defence of former finance minister and senior party leader P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by central investigative agencies, the CBI and ED.

I have worked very closely with @PChidambaram_IN since 1986 and couldn't agree with @priyankagandhi more https://t.co/uZWC1f0dVw — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 21, 2019

Explained: Why HC rejected Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in INX Media case

Senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid and party veteran Digvijaya Singh condemned the CBI's action against former finance minister P Chidambaram, as the central investigative agency issued a summons in the INX Media corruption case.

While Khurshid called the action "extremely unfair, Singh tweeted saying, "I condemn the action of CBI against Chidambaram in a case where he is not mentioned in the FIR nor is there any evidence against him. It is sheer Political Vendetta."