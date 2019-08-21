  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress leaders back Chidambaram, slam CBI, ED for 'extremely unfair' action

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 21: As former Union Minister P Chidambaram appeared to face arrest in a corruption investigation, Congress leaders have come in support of the senior Congress leader, slamming CBI, ED for 'extremely unfair' action. He has not been seen amid visits to his home in Delhi by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

    Congress leaders back Chidambaram, slam CBI, ED for extremely unfair action
    Media personnel seen outside the residence of Congress leader P. Chidambaram during a raid. PTI

    Justice Gaur who rejected Chidambaram's plea had also trashed challenge to summons by Sonia Gandhi

    Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi expressed support for him in a series of tweets.

    "An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, @PChidambaram_IN ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

    "We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are," posted the Congress general secretary on Chidambaram, who has been Finance Minister and Home Minister in Congress governments.

    Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "India witnesses worst kind of virulent vendetta by Modi Government as the BJP runs a police state. Judge reserves judgement for 7 months and delivers it 72 hours before retirement, CBI/ED are sent to raid as a respected former FM is hounded. Banana Republic?"

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also seconded party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's defence of former finance minister and senior party leader P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by central investigative agencies, the CBI and ED.

    Explained: Why HC rejected Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in INX Media case

    Senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid and party veteran Digvijaya Singh condemned the CBI's action against former finance minister P Chidambaram, as the central investigative agency issued a summons in the INX Media corruption case.

    While Khurshid called the action "extremely unfair, Singh tweeted saying, "I condemn the action of CBI against Chidambaram in a case where he is not mentioned in the FIR nor is there any evidence against him. It is sheer Political Vendetta."

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress chidambaram cbi enforcement directorate inx media case

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue