Congress leaders ashamed of saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Amit Shah

Kukshi, Nov 26: Congress leaders are ashamed of saying "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah claimed Monday.

Addressing a rally in Kukshi area of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, he also asked the opposition party to give details of its performance when it was in power, before asking the BJP to give a report of its four-and-a-half year governance.

"I happened to know an incident from Rajasthan where a Congress worker wanted to give the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', but he was interrupted and made to say 'Sonia Gandhi Ki Jai'," Shah claimed.

"This shows what is more important to a Congress leader... They are ashamed of giving out such slogans," Shah added.

Continuing his attack against the Congress leadership, he said, "Rahul baba (Congress chief) asks us to give a report of our four-and-a-half year's of performance. He and his family have been in power for four-and-a-half generations. They should be the first one to talk about their performances."

Lauding the development work undertaken by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shah said the state government had brought huge reforms in agriculture sector but "the figures are deliberately ignored by Congress leaders".

"During the Congress regime, farmers used to get Rs 1,300 crore in the form of crop loans but Chouhan managed to increase the crop credit coverage to Rs 13,000 crore," he claimed.

The campaign for the state polls ends Monday evening and voting will take place on Wednesday