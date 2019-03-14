Congress leader Tom Vadakkan joins BJP, says 'Hurt by party's reaction to Pulwama attack'

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 14: Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday.

Vadakkan said that the Congress questioned the integrity of the armed forces which hurt him deeply.

After joining the BJP, the former Congress leader said, "It gives me great pleasure to join BJP, "I left Congress party because when Pakistani terrorists attacked our land, my party's reaction to it was sad, it hurt me deeply.

"If a political party takes such a position that is against the country then I'm left with no option but to leave the party," said Vadakkan.

Tom Vadakkan is national spokesman of Congress and ex-Secretary AICC.