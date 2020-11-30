YouTube
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to hold virtual meeting with party leaders in Assam today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 30: Days after the demise of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a virtual meeting with party leaders in the state on Monday.

    rahul gandhi

    On November 23, Congress leader Tarun Gogoi had passed away and was cremated with full state honours in Guwahati on Thursday. On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi paid last respects to Tarun Gogoi in Guwahati.

    Coronavrus cases: India records 38,772 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths in last 24 hours

    Terming the demise of Gogoi as a personal loss for him, the Wayanad MP said that Gogoi treated him like his own son. "Tarun Gogoi treated me like his own son. It is a personal loss for me. Today we have also lost Ahmed Patel ji, another pillar of the Congress party," the Wayanad MP told reporters.

    Tarun Gogoi died on November 23 at Guwahati Medical College where he was on ventilation after suffering a multi-organ failure. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in August.

    He was the 13th Chief Minister of the state and held office between 2001 and 2016.

    Story first published: Monday, November 30, 2020, 11:35 [IST]
    X