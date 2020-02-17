Congress leader Novjot Singh Siddu comes out of political exile, makes public appearance

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chandigarh, Feb 17: Days after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu lived in a political exile after he resigned as a cabinet minister in July 2019, made a public appearance at an event in Amritsar on Sunday night.

The Congress leader was seen sharing stage with his bete noire Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Sidhu has been absent from the Punjab assembly while skipping public meetings ever since he resigned as a cabinet minister.

On Sunday night, Sidhu was seen sitting with Akali Dal group Akali Dal Taksali leaders, including former cabinet minister Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, besides Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and his political opponent Bikram Singh Majithia.

'Have vacated ministerial bungalow': Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu was seen having a word with Congress MP Gurjeet Aujla during the event though it was seen that he maintained a distance from Bikram Majithia.

Sidhu's sudden appearance after eight months of exile created a breaker in the Punjab political circles. That is because the Congress leader was not seen sharing stage or campaigning for his party for the recently-concluded Delhi assembly elections.

If sources are said to be believed, it is said that Sidhu intentionally did not campaign in Delhi (despite being a star campaigner) as there are claims that he might quit Congress any time soon and join another political party.

Sources have also revealed that the Aam Aadmi Party has been sending requests to the Congress leader to join their party.