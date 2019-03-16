Karnataka: Congress leader A Manju likely to join BJP on Monday

Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Mar 16: Congress leader and former minister A Manju, who is opposed to JDS candidates from Hassan and Mandya Lok Sabha seats, likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

A Manju reportedly met Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda and he is likely to announce his final decision on Monday.

A Manju is reportedly miffed over Prajwal Revanna, son of JDS leader nad minister HD Revanna, being fielded from Hassan. It has been speculated that Manju, who was a three-term member of the Karnataka Assembly, will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Hassan on a BJP ticket against Prajwal Revanna.

However, former chief minister Siddaramaiah had not only dismissed reports of conflict in the party over seat sharing with the Janata Dal (S), but was also confident that A Manju would not quit the Congress to join the BJP as rumoured.

A Manju was elected to the Assembly on a BJP ticket from Arakalgudu in 1999. In 2014, Lok Sabha elections, Manju had unsuccessfully fought against former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda in Hassan on a Congress ticket.