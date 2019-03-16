  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka: Congress leader A Manju likely to join BJP on Monday

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 16: Congress leader and former minister A Manju, who is opposed to JDS candidates from Hassan and Mandya Lok Sabha seats, likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

    Congress leader and former minister A Manju
    Congress leader and former minister A Manju

    A Manju reportedly met Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda and he is likely to announce his final decision on Monday.

    A Manju is reportedly miffed over Prajwal Revanna, son of JDS leader nad minister HD Revanna, being fielded from Hassan. It has been speculated that Manju, who was a three-term member of the Karnataka Assembly, will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Hassan on a BJP ticket against Prajwal Revanna.

    Also read: All sitting MPs to get ticket, wait and watch for Mandya seat: Yeddyurappa

    However, former chief minister Siddaramaiah had  not only dismissed reports of conflict in the party over seat sharing with the Janata Dal (S), but was also confident that A Manju would not quit the Congress to join the BJP as rumoured.

    A Manju was elected to the Assembly on a BJP ticket from Arakalgudu in 1999. In 2014, Lok Sabha elections, Manju had unsuccessfully fought against former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda in Hassan on a Congress ticket.

    More lok sabha elections 2019 NewsView All

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 bjp congress

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue