YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress leader Kapil Sibal slams Centre over its recent developments in the country

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 22: Congress leader Kapil Sibal once again slammed the central government, using the recent developments in the country. The Congress posted a tweet on Wednesday morning to allege that the rule of law has become the law of "he who rules" in the country.

    Kapil Sibal

    "In my country, has the "Rule of Law" become the law of "He who Rules". Custodial deaths, Fake encounters, Toppling elected governments (money +), Intemperate language by the powerful, Persecuting the innocent, Highly questionable judicial verdicts. Save my country!" the Congress leader said in a tweet.

    Congress will soon become a party of tweets: BJP

    With this tweet, Sibal continued the Congress' attack on the government in the recent days. Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the central government over the border row with China and a host of other issues.

    On Tuesday, Gandhi slammed the Centre, listing the alleged "attempt to topple" the government in Rajasthan and the "Namaste Trump" event among its "achievements" in the COVID-19 times. He said due to such "achievements" of the government, the country is now "Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)" in the fight against the pandemic.

    No Amarnath Yatra this year due to coronavirus pandemic; 'Aarti' to be broadcast live

    "Achievements of the government in the COVID-era: February - Namaste Trump, March - toppling the Madhya Pradesh government, April - making people light candles, May - government's sixth anniversary, June - Bihar virtual rally, July - attempt to topple the government in Rajasthan," Rahul Gandhi said in a sarcastic tweet in Hindi.

    However, the BJP hit back, saying the Congress will become a "party of tweets" as it is doing no work among people and "losing" one leader after another.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress bjp kapil sibal politics

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 9:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue