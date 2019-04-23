  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress leader joins BJP in Ladakh, Thukjey Dolma joins BJP

    By PTI
    |

    Jammu, Apr 23: Congress leader Thukjey Dolma on Tuesday joined the BJP in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, just a fortnight ahead of the Lok Sabha election in the constituency, a party spokesperson said.

    Dolma, a prominent social worker and active member of the Congress, hails from Kardong area of Nobra valley. He joined the BJP in presence of state party president Ravinder Raina who is camping in Ladakh for election campaigning, he said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Terming the joining of Dolma a "big setback" to the Congress in the region, the spokesperson said she pledged to work for strengthening the BJP at grass-root level. Welcoming Dolma in the party, Raina said the Congress did "severe injustice" with the people of Ladakh over the years.

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government, on the other hand, did justice by granting divisional status to Ladakh, sanctioned medical college hospital, university and mega funding for the many important roads and tunnels in Leh and Kargil during the past five years," Raina said.

    [Lok Sabha elections: Chandrababu Naidu, Mamata likely to campaign for AAP in Delhi]

    He said the BJP is committed for all round development in Ladakh region. Dolma accused the Congress of backstabbing the people of Leh and Nobra and did nothing for their betterment.

    "Congress is party of corrupt leaders and its manifesto is supporting the anti-national forces. The anti-national policies of Congress party hurt the sentiments of party workers and all the patriotic workers of Congress are leaving the party," Dolma said. Ladakh will go to polls on May 6.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 ladakh

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue