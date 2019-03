Is Jitin Prasada joining BJP? Congress rubbishes rumours as 'bullshit'

New Delhi, Mar 22: Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Friday refused to either confirm or deny rumours of him joining the BJP, while his party dismissed the speculation as "bullshit".

Jitin, considered a close aide of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, would be joining the BJP despite getting a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Dhaurahra in Uttar Pradesh.

"There should be some basis for such a question. Why should I answer a hypothetical question?" he said to queries about whether he was joining the BJP.

Reports said some senior Congress leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia met Prasada on Friday afternoon in a bid to placate him and Prasada relented after senior party leader Ahmed Patel spoke to him later in the evening.

Prasada, who has been been fielded by the party from Dhaurahra Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, is reportedly unhappy at not being given a senior responsibility within the party, whereas his peers have been made PCC chiefs or in-charges in many states.

His name was earlier doing the rounds for the post of PCC chief in Uttar Pradesh. Prasada is the son of Congress veteran Jitendra Prasada who had unsuccessfully contested against Sonia Gandhi for the post of Congress president in 2000.

When asked about the speculation regarding Prasada quitting, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala was derisive in his response. "Jitin Bhai and I go back a long way. So even on personal capacity, I can say and I do never use such words but I think it is bullshit," said Surjewala.

Prasada is also upset about the choice of party candidates around his constituency which he fears may harm his poll prospects.