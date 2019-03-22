Jitin Prasada joining BJP? Congress rubbishes rumours as 'bullshit'

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 22: Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Friday refused to either confirm or deny rumours of him joining the BJP, while his party dismissed the speculation as "bullshit".

Jitin, considered a close aide of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, would be joining the BJP despite getting a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Dhaurahra in Uttar Pradesh.

"Why should I answer hypothetical questions? What is the basis of your question? I am not answerable to the clipping, I am answerable to myself. If it's on Wikipedia, ask them. You are saying I reports suggested I would join by evening, it is already evening, I am in front of you, what do I say," Jitin Prasada told reporters on Friday evening.

The Congress had recently announced Jitin Prasada as a candidate from Dhaurahra, one of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.