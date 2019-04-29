Congress leader Jitin Prasada alleges fake voting in sister's name

Lucknow, Apr 29: Former union minister Jitin Prasada today expressed dissatisfaction over the voting in the fourth phase of polls, after someone else voted in his sister's name in the Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency during polling on Monday.

"When my sister went to the polling booth, she found her name had been ticked and the presiding officer told her that vote had been cast. This is how fake voting is taking place," he said.

Prasada, listed as a voter in Shahjahanpur, a reserved a constituency, is contesting from the adjoining Dhaurahra Lok Sabha seat in Sitapur district, where polling is scheduled in the next 5th phase on May 6.

He said that he would take up the matter with the Election Commission.

The District Magistrate and Returning Officer Amrit Tripathi said her name was ticked due a polling employee's fault. He said Prasada's sister would be allowed to vote if she came to the polling centre again.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Dhaurahra, which had nearly 1.7 million voters. It consists of five assembly constituencies, all won by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections.