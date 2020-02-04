  • search
    Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi's son Samir joins BJP

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 04: Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi's son Samir Dwivedi on Tuesday joined the BJP.

    Samir Dwivedi joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP general secretary Arun Singh.

    Congress leader Janardan Dwivedis son Samir joins BJP
    Image credit: ANI

    Samir Dwivedi's father, Janardan Dwivedi is a senior Congress leader and was general secretary of the party for a decade.

    Battle for Delhi: How AAP has shown that BJP has neither issues nor a face to fight polls

    'I am joining a political party for the first time... I chose the BJP as I was inspired by the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,' Samir Dwivedi said.

    In past, Janardan Dwivedi has shared the stage with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at a religious event.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 14:55 [IST]
