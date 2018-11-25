Former union minister C K Jaffer Sharief passes away at 85

New Delhi, Nov 25: Veteran Congress leader and former Railway Minister C.K. Jaffer Sharief, 85, passed away on Sunday. He was hospitalised after he collapsed while getting into the car for Friday namaz. He is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Fortis Hospital on Cunningham Road.

Doctors had advised Mr. Sharief to get a pacemaker two years ago, when he had complained of uneasiness in the chest.

As reported by the Hindu, his associate told that Mr. Sharief was too stressed out of late as he was busy preparing for the release of the Urdu translation of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's 'India Wins Freedom'.

The book release was scheduled to be held at Palace Grounds on November 28. Former President Pranab Mukherjee was invited for the function.