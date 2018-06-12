Congress leader blames Madhya Pradesh govt for Bhayyuji Maharaj's death

A Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh blamed the Madhya Pradesh government for the alleged suicide of spiritual guru Bhayyuji Maharaj.

Manak Agarwal, Congress media committee chairman, said, "Madhya Pradesh government had put pressure on him to accept privileges and support the government, which he refused to do. He was under a lot of mental pressure. CBI probe should be done."

In a shocking incident, Spiritual leader Bhayyuji Maharaj on Tuesday allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Madhya Pradesh. He was rushed to the Bombay hospital in Indore, where was declared dead.

He was one of the spiritual leaders who was accorded minister of state status by the Madhya Pradesh government but had refused to accept car and other facilities.

The police have reportedly found a suicide note that indicated that the 50-year-old was "depressed". He was declared dead at the Bombay hospital in Indore.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day