Congress launches massive drive to recruit 5 lakh 'social media warriors'

New Delhi, Feb 09: The Congress has launched a nationwide campaign to recruit as many as five lakh "social media warriors" to challenge the BJP in the digital space.

Former party president Rahul Gandhi said a "paid troll army" is spreading hatred and anger in the country and it was time to counter that.

"As a young person, you could see what is going on... In your schools, universities and colleges you can see the oppression. You can see the attack on the idea of India. Look outside Delhi, you can see what is happening to the farmers. The backbone of this war on the nation is a troll army... We also need warriors to defend liberal values, to defend the ideas of compassion, peace, harmony and affection," he had said.

"This is an army of truth. This is an army that will defend the idea of India. We are building this platform for you. To give you tools to fight this battle and win," he added.

Launching a "Join Congress Social Media" campaign, AICC social media head Rohan Gupta, AICC in-charge (Administration) Pawan Kumar Bansal and party spokesperson Pawan Khera said people can join through website, toll-free number or by WhatsApp.