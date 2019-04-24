Congress knocks EC's door over PM Modi allegedly violating MCC, seeks campaign ban

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 23: A delegation of the Congress leaders on Tuesday approached the Election Commission alleging that Narendra Modi had violated the Modal Code of Conduct (MCC) when the Prime Minister travelled in an open jeep to a polling centre in the Ranip area of Ahmedabad to cast his vote.

The Congress moved the Election Commission (EC), alleging that Modi took out a "road show" after casting his vote and made political remarks in violation of the model code of conduct, and demanded that a campaign ban of 2-3 days be imposed on him.

The opposition party also made a representation to the EC over alleged model code of conduct violation by BJP chief Amit Shah and demanded a 72-hour campaign ban on him. The Congress delegation comprising Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Jairam Ramesh and K Raju told the EC that Shah "openly raised Balakot air strikes, Pulwama attack and armed forces" while seeking votes in Krishnanagar, West Bengal.

The Election Commission has sought a report from the chief electoral officer of Gujarat on the alleged 'roadshow' of Prime Minister Modi in Ahmedabad.