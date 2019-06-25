  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress knocks doors of Gujarat HC seeking expulsion of its MLA Alpesh Thakor

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ahmedabad, June 25: The Gujarat high court has admitted a petition of the state Congress seeking a directive to assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi to take an early decision on its demand to expel Alpesh Thakor as an MLA.

    After admitting the petition filed by Congress chief whip in the assembly Ashwin Kotwal, a division bench of Justices SR Brahmbhatt and AP Thaker issued notices to Trivedi and Thakor, and kept further hearing on June 27.

    File photo of Alpesh Thakor
    File photo of Alpesh Thakor

    In the petition, the Congress also demanded that till the Speaker takes a final call, Thakor must not be allowed to exercise his rights as a legislator.

    Congress targets government on handling of wilful defaulters

    The petition stated that though the Congress, through an application in April, had urged Trivedi to expel Thakor as an MLA, no decision has been taken yet by the speaker, which compelled the party to approach the high court.

    On April 25, Gujarat Congress leaders led by Kotwal had approached Trivedi seeking expulsion of Thakor as a legislator claiming that he was no longer with the party and that he was involved in "anti-party activities" during the Lok Sabha polls.

    Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Thakor had resigned on April 10 from all the posts he held in the Congress, claiming he and his Thakor community were insulted and betrayed by the party.

    Thakor was Congress secretary in charge of Bihar and was a member of all key party committees for the Lok Sabha polls.

    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises for insulting Modi

    Though Thakor had not mentioned specifically that he was resigning as an MLA or from the primary membership of the party, Kotwal maintained that "resignation from all the posts" also include primary membership and as an MLA.

    Thakor, a prominent OBC leader, was elected from Radhanpur on a Congress ticket in 2017 assembly polls.

    More GUJARAT HIGH COURT News

    Read more about:

    gujarat high court petition congress alpesh thakor

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue