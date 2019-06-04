Congress keeps close watch on Amit Shah’s proposed visit to Madhya Pradesh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 04: The visit by Amit Shah to Madhya Pradesh has made the Congress worried. The probable visit comes in the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding that the Congress takes a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The Congress has 114 MLAs, which is two less than the magic number of 116. The Congress formed the government with the support of two BSP, one SP and four independent MLAs. The BJP on the other hand has 109 MLAs.

The visit by Shah is expected to take place on June 7 where he would attend the post death ceremony of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's father. The BJP's spokesperson, Rajneesh Agarwal however said that the visit is yet to be finalised.

The Congress would keep a close watch on the developments during Shah's visit. All ministers and MLAs have been asked to stay on alert. The Congress is also keeping a close watch on the BSP, SP and independent MLAs, with whose support it has formed the government.