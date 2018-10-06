  • search

Congress jittery over alliance with the BSP not working out in Madhya Pradesh

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 6: Differences between the Central and State leadership of the Congress have cropped up in Madhya Pradesh as alliance between the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could not have materialised in the state. A section of the central Congress leaders are looking at it as a lost opportunity and holding the state leadership responsible for the entire mess.

    Congress jittery over alliance with the BSP not working out in Madhya Pradesh

    Sources said that these leaders have told their view to the party president Rahul Gandhi on the issue. Actually the Congress leaders in Delhi have been trying to make the Congress leadership understand that if the Congress takes along BSP in the state, six per cent vote share of the BSP in the state would ensure the Congress government in the state. On the other hand leaders like state Congress president Like Kamal Nath and many other have been telling Rahul Gandhi that if alliance does not happen it will help the Congress to garner upper caste votes that is angry with the Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan government in the state due to SC/ST Act.

    Also Read | EC to announce dates of upcoming assembly polls today

    Moreover an organisation formed by upper caste communities will be fielding candidate on all seats of Madhya Pradesh and they will exercise NOTA at many places in bulk. Whatever these seniour leaders say about alliance but they are looking worried from the inside. Actually annoyed BSP supremo Mayawati is fielding her candidates at every seat. Probable Congress candidates are worries that such seats where the victory margin has been slender or on many other seats BSP candidates might prove to be dear to them.

    Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Congress president Rahul Gandhi to visit Morena, Jabalpur today

    Its effect is also visible on the party that even seats on which tickets are almost finalised, the Congress is either changing candidates or seats or asking these leaders to manage BSP candidates at the local level. They have been asked to manage these vote cutter on their own. The Congress might delay its first list of candidates further due to these factors that it was supposed to announce on October 8.

    Read more about:

    congress alliance bsp rahul gandhi mayawati

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 13:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue