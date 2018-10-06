Congress jittery over alliance with the BSP not working out in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Oct 6: Differences between the Central and State leadership of the Congress have cropped up in Madhya Pradesh as alliance between the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could not have materialised in the state. A section of the central Congress leaders are looking at it as a lost opportunity and holding the state leadership responsible for the entire mess.

Sources said that these leaders have told their view to the party president Rahul Gandhi on the issue. Actually the Congress leaders in Delhi have been trying to make the Congress leadership understand that if the Congress takes along BSP in the state, six per cent vote share of the BSP in the state would ensure the Congress government in the state. On the other hand leaders like state Congress president Like Kamal Nath and many other have been telling Rahul Gandhi that if alliance does not happen it will help the Congress to garner upper caste votes that is angry with the Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan government in the state due to SC/ST Act.

Moreover an organisation formed by upper caste communities will be fielding candidate on all seats of Madhya Pradesh and they will exercise NOTA at many places in bulk. Whatever these seniour leaders say about alliance but they are looking worried from the inside. Actually annoyed BSP supremo Mayawati is fielding her candidates at every seat. Probable Congress candidates are worries that such seats where the victory margin has been slender or on many other seats BSP candidates might prove to be dear to them.

Its effect is also visible on the party that even seats on which tickets are almost finalised, the Congress is either changing candidates or seats or asking these leaders to manage BSP candidates at the local level. They have been asked to manage these vote cutter on their own. The Congress might delay its first list of candidates further due to these factors that it was supposed to announce on October 8.