Congress-JDS leaders to hold joint press meet today

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Mar 19: Congress-JDS coalition leaders will hold a joint press conference at The Ashoka Hotel on Tuesday to make major announcement regarding the Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Deputy CM Dr. G Parameshwara, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief Dinesh Gundurao will address thre media.

The joint pressmeet has been organised a day after AICC President Rahul Gandhi visited election rally in Gulbarga and interaction with entrepreneurs in Bengaluru.

After the interaction Rahul Gandhi held a private meeting with Siddaramaiah, however, details of the meeting are not public.

Also, Sumalatha contesting as an independent against the coalition candidate is a cause of worry for the two parties as she is likely to cut into their votes.