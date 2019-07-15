Congress-JD(S) govt to face floor test on 18 July at 11am, says Siddaramaiah

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 15: Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal Secular-Congress coalition government will face its trust vote on Thursday.

Even though the Speaker has said that he will take a call on the floor test only after the Supreme Court's order, Congress leader Siddaramaiah has said that the trust vote will happen at 11.00 am on July 18.

However, the Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar is yet to confirm that.

Earlier, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had offered to face the confidence vote last week after nearly 16 coalition lawmakers sent their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, threatening to reduce the coalition government to a minority.

Will Kumaraswamy step down as CM to save the coalition in Karnataka?

The strength of the 224-member state assembly would be reduced to 209 if the 16 resignations are accepted.

The Congress-JDS coalition would need 105 to retain the government but it has only 101 MLAs. On the other hand, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP, has 105 lawmakers in the assembly apart from the promise of support of two more independent legislators.