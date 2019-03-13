Congress-JDS agree on 20-8 seat-sharing deal in Karnataka

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Mar 13: Janata Dal (Secular) Wednesday finalised seat-sharing with its alliance partner Congress. JDS National Secretary General and Convenor Danish Ali met with Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Kochi and finalised the seat-sharing. The Congress and JDS agreed on 20-8 seat-sharing deal.

On Monday, the Congress' screening committee met in New Delhi to resolve the issue of seat-sharing with JD(S). The meeting was inconclusive as the JD (S) was insisiting on Tumakuru, Raichur and Mysuru seats.

Former CM Siddaramaiah was against giving his home district Mysuru to JD (S), so he managed to retain Mysuru with the Congress. Finally, JD(S) managed to get Tumkuru Lok Sabha seat.

JDS Loksabha seats

Uttara Kannada

Chikkamagaluru

Shimoga

Tumkuru

Hasan

Mandya

Bengaluru North

Vijayapura

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda had started the seat-sharing bargain with 12 seats. Later decided to contest 10 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.





There are 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, out of which the BJP currently holds 16 seats, while the Congress and the JD(S) has 10 and two seats, respectively.





Earlier, on February 28, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had said that if the Congress and JD(S) alliance won at least 20-22 seats in the state, then a Kannadiga could once again become the prime minister of the country.





