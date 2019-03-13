Congress-JDS agree on 20-8 seat-sharing deal in Karnataka

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Mar 13: Janata Dal (Secular) Wednesday finalised seat-sharing with its alliance partner Congress. JDS National Secretary General and Convenor Danish Ali met with Congress President in Kochi and finalised the seat-sharing. The Congress and JDS agreed on 20-8 seat-sharing deal.

On Monday, the Congress' screening committee met in New Delhi to resolve the issue of seat-sharing with JD(S). The meeting was inconclusive as the JD (S) was insisiting on Tumakuru, Raichur and Mysuru seats.

Former CM Siddaramaiah was against giving his home district Mysuru to JD (S), so he managed to reatin Mysuru with the Congress. Finally, JD(S) managed to get Tumkuru Lok Sabha seat.

JDS Loksabha seats

Uttara Kannada

Chikkamagaluru

Shimoga

Tumkuru

Hasan

Mandya

Bengaluru North

Vijayapura