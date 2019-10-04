Congress issues show cause notice to UP MLA Aditi Singh who may switch over to BJP

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Oct 04: The Congress on Friday issued a show cause notice to its rebel MLA Aditi Singh who violated the party decision and attended UP Assembly on October 2. The MLA also had skipped a protest by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow. She has been asked to reply within two days.

The Congress MLA from Raebareli (Sadar), who had earlier expressed her support to the BJP-led central government's move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had once again gone against her party by attending the 48-hour special session called by the Yogi Adityanath government to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ajay Kumar Lallu issued the notice asking Singh to explain her conduct within two days and asked her to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against her.

It should be noted that Aditi Singh is an MLA from Raebareli district, which is Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's Lok Sabha seat.

Singh's father Akhilesh Singh was close to the Gandhi family and she is known to be close to Priyanka Gandhi as well, but despite the Congress General Secretary's presence in Lucknow for a march, Ms Singh did not participate in it.