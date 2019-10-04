  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress issues show cause notice to UP MLA Aditi Singh who may switch over to BJP

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Oct 04: The Congress on Friday issued a show cause notice to its rebel MLA Aditi Singh who violated the party decision and attended UP Assembly on October 2. The MLA also had skipped a protest by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow. She has been asked to reply within two days.

    Congress issues show cause notice to UP MLA Aditi Singh who may switch over to BJP

    Singh, who had earlier expressed her support to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had once again gone against her party by attending the 48-hour special session called by the Yogi Adityanath government to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday.

    Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ajay Kumar Lallu issued the notice asking Singh to explain her conduct within two days and asked her to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against her.

    It should be noted that Aditi Singh is an MLA from Raebareli district, which is Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's Lok Sabha seat.

    Singh's father Akhilesh Singh was close to the Gandhi family and she is known to be close to Priyanka Gandhi as well, but despite the Congress General Secretary's presence in Lucknow for a march, Ms Singh did not participate in it.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress bjp

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue