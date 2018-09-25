  • search

Congress is looking for support outside India, alleges PM Modi

    Bhopal, Sep 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress has lost its balance after losing power and has become a burden on the country. PM Modi was addressing party workers in 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' held in Bhopal.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing party workers in Bhopal. Courtesy: @BJP
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing party workers in Bhopal. Courtesy: @BJP

    On Pakistan minister's comment over supporting Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, " The Congress party has not succeeded in making a coalition in India, now is looking support outside India. The Congress party has also lost its balance after losing power. The Congress party has now become a burden above the country."

    PM Modi poked fun at crisis Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party going through in the country. He said, " Such is the condition of the 100-year-old party that they are seeking the support of much smaller parties. Had they done some introspection in the last four years then such a situation would not have arisen. The Congress party is forging coalition due to the fears of defeat. The Congress that crushed small parties during its tenure now seeking the support of small parties. "

    Modi recalled that when UPA was in power, they used to act as an enemy of BJP-ruled states. "When I was CM and if any Union Minister even did namaste to me and next day that photo was published in the newspaper, the minister used to tremble in fear that now his career is over," PM Modi said.

    About party's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said, "We do not fight the election with money power, we fight the elections with the support of masses. That's why our mantra is ' my booth, my strength'".

    "The party which has an army of workers who always dream of their country will definitely emerge victoriously," he added.

