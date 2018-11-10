Congress is biggest impediment in Ram Temple construction: Yogi

Raipur, Nov 10: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (November 10) launched a blistering on Congress over the Ram temple issue and branded the grand old party as the biggest impediment in the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

Yogi Adityanath earlier today sought to know whether the Congress was concerned about Lord Ram or Mughal emperor Babur.

At a rally in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha today, Yogi said Congress does not want Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Bhagwan Ram ka bhavya mandir Ayodhya mein bane iss marg mein sabse badi baadha koi hai,toh Congress hai, kyunki Congress nahi chahati ki Ayodhya mein Ram Mandir bane. Jo Congress Ram ki nahi ho sakti woh hamare bhi kisi kaam ki nahi ho sakti.(Congress is the biggest road block in the construction of Ram Temple. Congress does not want ram Temple in Ayodhya. If Congress cannot be with Lord Ram, then they cannot be wih anyone of us," Yogi said in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha.

On the Diwali (November 7) earlier this week, Yogi Adityanath said that "a grand statue" of Lord Ram would be built in Ayodhya and that his government had shortlisted some locations for it.

[Yogiji, Ram statue is not need of the hour]

On the eve of Diwali, Adityanath had announced that Ayodhya will have its own airport named after Ram and a medical college named after Ram's father King Dashrath.

The elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases on November 12 and 20.