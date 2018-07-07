Congress is a "bail gaadi", says PM Modi in Jaipur rally

Jaipur, July 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at opposition Congress for being a "bail gaadi" as many of its leaders are out on bail. Several leaders who are called stalwarts of the Congress and former ministers are out on bail these days, Modi said while addressing a public rally in Jaipur.

Former union minister P Chidambaram and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor have been granted bail INX Media corruption case and Sunanda Pushkar's death case respectively.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was granted regular bail by a Delhi's Patiala House Court in connection with his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death two days after a court had granted him anticipatory bail.

Also, The Delhi High Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to former union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case till August 1. The high court had on May 31 had asked the senior Congress leader to join questioning and cooperate in the investigation as and when called by the CBI.

The CBI, had on the last date of hearing, opposed the anticipatory bail plea saying Chidambaram should have first approached the trial court for relief, instead of the high court.

