  • search

Congress is a company owned by Gandhi-Nehru family, says BJP Chief in Rajasthan

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kotputli, Nov 29: BJP President Amit Shah, who is campaigning in poll-bound Rajasthan, slammed Congress party for its dynastic rule.

    Amit Shah while addresssing an election rally in Kotputli, said, "Congress party is not a democratic party, it is just a private limited firm belonging to Gandhi-Nehru family."

    Congress is a company owned by Gandhi-Nehru family, says BJP Chief in Rajasthan
    BJP President Amit Shah

    Speaking on negligible presence of the Congress in state, Shah said, "Today Congress party has become a party which needs to be seen with a telescope on the map of India."

    Also Read | Jaitley counters Congress' charge on GDP, says new series are globally more comparable

    Earlier, he hit out at the Congress over illegal migrants from Bangladesh and said his government will try to expel them from the country "one by one".

    Addressing a public meeting ahead of the 7 December Assembly elections in Rajasthan, he asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether "infiltrators" should be allowed to remain.

    The BJP president said that the Congress cannot develop or secure the country.

    Also Read | Maharashtra approves 16% Maratha quota in jobs and education

    "During 10 years of the previous Congress government's rule at the Centre, there was no control on infiltration," he said at the meeting in Karauli district.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    rajasthan congress bjp Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 18:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 29, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue