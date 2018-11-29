Congress is a company owned by Gandhi-Nehru family, says BJP Chief in Rajasthan

Kotputli, Nov 29: BJP President Amit Shah, who is campaigning in poll-bound Rajasthan, slammed Congress party for its dynastic rule.

Amit Shah while addresssing an election rally in Kotputli, said, "Congress party is not a democratic party, it is just a private limited firm belonging to Gandhi-Nehru family."

Speaking on negligible presence of the Congress in state, Shah said, "Today Congress party has become a party which needs to be seen with a telescope on the map of India."

Earlier, he hit out at the Congress over illegal migrants from Bangladesh and said his government will try to expel them from the country "one by one".

Addressing a public meeting ahead of the 7 December Assembly elections in Rajasthan, he asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether "infiltrators" should be allowed to remain.

The BJP president said that the Congress cannot develop or secure the country.

"During 10 years of the previous Congress government's rule at the Centre, there was no control on infiltration," he said at the meeting in Karauli district.

