Congress in dilemma over making commitment on law for landless

New Delhi, Oct 1: It is being said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi may announce providing land to landless people at his Morena rally in Madhya Pradesh on October 6, 2018. But many Congress leaders are questioning the Congress president committing to any such law. This question is being raised because the UPA government failed to fulfill despite making commitment in 2012.

Interesting thing is that Rahul Gandhi is expected to make this commitment from the stage of the organisation called as Ekta Parishad which works for landless people, former Union development minister Jairam Ramesh had made the same promise during the UPA government in 2012.

The bill was being prepared by K Raju then and now also he is playing an important role in it. He is the person who is bringing Rahul Gandhi to the stage of Ekta Parishad. Now, K Raju is a Congress leader and has a say in the Congress office. He had arranged several round of meeting of chief of Ekta Parishad Rajgopal with Rahul Gandhi. But the main question is when will be K Raju and Jairam Ramesh answer that why did they fail to implement last time?

Though Rajgopal with whom Jairam Ramesh made the commitment is not asking for any explanation or apology. He is saying that his organisation's main concern is that landless people get land for free such a law should be made whether the law is made by Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi.

Rajgopal already had a long meeting with the Prime Minister also which was without any outcome. This is no less interesting that when Rajgopal tries to make understand calculation of crores of vote bank then people tries to catch it but when the matter is discussed with officials they call it figment of imagination and making this into a reality is not easy as it is being told.

Actually Rajgopal wants to give 4400 sq feet to every landless person so they can built a house and grow some vegetable besides rearing some livestock. This could be the best option for their livelihood. The law that is being planned is subject to Union rural development ministry. At present, the ministry is with Narendra Singh Tomar who belong to that region only where Rajgopal will be gathering people for Rahul's rally. Even Tomar has failed to understand what Rajgopal wants to say.