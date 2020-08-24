YouTube
    Congress in crisis: The nine possible outcomes of today’s CWC meet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 24: A crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee is underway in which Sonia Gandhi is likely to tender her resignation as party chief.

    Congress in crisis: The nine possible outcomes of today’s CWC meet

    After 23 leaders had written seeking an overhaul of the organisation, Sonia said that she is unwilling to continue and has asked the party to elect a new chief.

    Let us look at the possible scenarios:

    1. Sonia Gandhi refuses to continue as party president, will ask CWC to elect new chief
    2. Party asks Rahul Gandhi to return as party chief
    3. Rahul refuses to take over and asks party to elect new chief
    4. Rahul accepts demand to lead the party
    5. Rahul seeks free hand to overhaul the party and asks for dissolution of CWC
    6. Rahul refuses and Sonia requested to stay on as chief until new president is elected
    7. Parliamentary board formed to run day to day affairs of party
    8. Sonia and Rahul refuse to continue. CWC authorises senior most general secretary to be made interim president until elections within party are held.
    9. Sonia Gandhi agrees to continue as party chief

    Story first published: Monday, August 24, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
