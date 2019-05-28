Congress in a spot of bother as Rahul insists on quitting

  • search
    New Delhi, May 28: Rahul Gandhi continues to insist that he would resign as the Congress party chief. On Monday, he refused to meet with party leaders amidst a spate of resignations tendered by various state unit chiefs.

    He also refused to meet with Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, who has been accused of focusing largely on the campaign of his son, Vaibhav at the cost of the Congress party candidates.

    Rahul however met with senior Congress leaders, Ahmed Patel and K C Venugopal and insisted that he was keen on quitting the top post. On Saturday at the Congress Working Committee meeting, Rahul expressed unhappiness over the party's performance and also pointed out how some Congress leaders had insisted on fielding their kin in the Lok Sabha elections.

    Sons before party, selfish motives: Some of the problems of Congress

    The Congress has issued a statement that it has authorised its President to carry out radical changes in the party. On the other hand, Sonia Gandhi has advised party workers to continue working for the Congress and not get demoralised with the defeat of the party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

    Tuesday, May 28, 2019
