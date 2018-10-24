Congress in a fix over statements of Jitu Patwari and Digvijay Singh; its worries accrued

New Delhi, Oct 24: The Congress that is trying to keep things normal in Madhya Pradesh where it has chances of replacing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after 15 years but it seems the party leaders will spoil its chances in the state by making irresponsible statements. Two such irresponsible statements by Congress leaders in not much gap of the time has raised concern among the Congress leadership.

Actually the problem with the Congress is that these leaders draw strength from the party itself. Executive president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Jitu Patwari is the favourite of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Patwari has made objectionable statement about the Congress which roughly means 'you support me, let the Congress go to hell'. However, it statement is very objectionable and uncivilised.

Also Read | MP elections: BJP wants 7,000 suggestions from each constituency

This is to recall that it was on Jitu's bike Rahul Gandhi had gone to meet family of the farmers killed in the police during the Mandsaur protest. After that incidence the MLA started ignoring senior leaders of the party by flaunting to be close to the Congress president.

Now with this video against the party going viral, senior party leaders have got the long sought after opportunity to target him. A very senior leader of the party in Delhi questioned his language by saying that he does not deserve to be the executive president of the party. And the party too has failed to defend him while the MLA clarified that he was visiting his constituency Rau (Indore) for door to door campaign while he was meeting one such family who was a traditional Sangh Pariwar affiliates and supporters of the BJP. "I made an appeal to them to vote for the Congress and whatever I had asked them was for the BJP," the MLA said.

Sources said that but the senior party leaders are not ready to buy his statement because the video that has gone viral tells the real story. Now his detractors in the party are digging out old matters against him and telling leadership annd even people that how he had become president of the state youth Congress. Not a single leader including PCC chief Kamal Nath, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress legislative party leader Ajay Singh have given statement in favour of Patwari.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh elections: Will the strong undercurrent of disunity hurt the Congress?

Sources said that the Congress that was already grappling to come to terms with the statement made by former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh when he had said that if he addresses people, votes of Congress decreases instead of increasing. Now the anti-party statement made by Jitu Patwari has put the Congress in a real fix and increased their worries.