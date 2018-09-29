Congress icons verses BJP icons to be battled out during 2019 LS polls

New Delhi, Sep 29: As the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are gaining momentum, a very new kind of battle is expected to be witness across the country between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. It is going to the Congress icons verses BJP icons.

At the moment, the Congress besides attacking the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party from hubris of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah to corruption in the government under Modi. The BJP is responding with equal alacrity to the Congress but they are also going to fight it out at another level where BJP's icons will be placed in the juxtaposition of the Congress icons.

The BJP wants to answer contributions of Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and many other Congress leaders by pitting against contributions of leaders like Shyama Prashad Mukherjee, Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The BJP has also been able to cause confusion that leaders like Sardar Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri and P V Narsimha Rao were not given their due in the Congress.

The Congress says that the BJP is trying to misappropriate its leaders like Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi, the way Swaksha Bharat Abhiyan was launched on October 2 and now the BJP is planning to inaugurate 182 metre high statue of Sardar Patel yonder Narmada Dam - the biggest statue in the world. The BJP has already claiming to furthering the idea and philosophy of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. It has built Dr Ambedkar International Centre in no time that shows where the party is moving.

The BJP's annual calendar has already listed June 23 as sacrifice day of Dr Shyama Prashad Mukherjee. The birthday of Deen Dayal Upadhyay whose centenary celebration was celebrated by the NDA government in a big way that falls on September 25. Many of the government schemes are named after either Deen Dayal Upadhyay or Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Birthday of Atal Biahari Vajpayee that falls on December 25 that will also be celebrated in big way this year by showcasing all his contributions.

So the BJP is constantly targeting the Congress for projecting leaders only from a family and they were subject to attack from wrong policy to corruption by comparing leaders like Deen Dayal Upadhyay when the BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha Rakesh Sinha said that selfless leader like him chose to get defeated in Lok Sabha Election instead of invoking caste sentiment.

This will start more with the election coming closure in no holds barred manner and both the parties will have their leader to showcase before the people in their efforts to win elections.