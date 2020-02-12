Congress' humorous Hug day wish for BJP

India

New Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 12: A day after the big defeat in Delhi Assembly election, the Congress on Wednesday trolled the BJP with humour on social media using the 'Hug Day', a well known greeting card days of the Valentine week.

On Wednesday, the Congress posted a year old controversial video of its former president Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament, the video went viral on social media with the hashtag #HugDay.

The Congress tweeted, "Same message to BJP every year. Hug don't hate. #HugDay," tweeted the Congress.

The post in the Congress' official Twitter account shows a montage of videos, it also include a year of clip of Rahul Gandhi hugging PM Modi in the Paliament along with it there is also a speech by him.

The oldest political party declared through the video, "The Congress believes in love, not hate."