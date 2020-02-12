  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress' humorous Hug day wish for BJP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 12: A day after the big defeat in Delhi Assembly election, the Congress on Wednesday trolled the BJP with humour on social media using the 'Hug Day', a well known greeting card days of the Valentine week.

    Congress humorous Hug day wish for BJP

    On Wednesday, the Congress posted a year old controversial video of its former president Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament, the video went viral on social media with the hashtag #HugDay.

    The Congress tweeted, "Same message to BJP every year. Hug don't hate. #HugDay," tweeted the Congress.

    The post in the Congress' official Twitter account shows a montage of videos, it also include a year of clip of Rahul Gandhi hugging PM Modi in the Paliament along with it there is also a speech by him.

    The post has a montage of videos including the Rahul Gandhi hug and one of his speeches.

    The oldest political party declared through the video, "The Congress believes in love, not hate."

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress bjp delhi assembly elections 2020

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 17:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X